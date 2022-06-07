Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Washington Accuses Moscow of Trying to 'Intimidate' U.S. Media in Russia

By AFP
State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool/TASS

The United States on Monday accused Russia of trying to "intimidate" American correspondents in Moscow, who were summoned by the Russian foreign ministry and threatened with reprisals because of U.S. sanctions.

"The Russian Ministry of Foreign affairs summoned your colleagues to quote 'explain to them the consequences of their government's hostile line in the media sphere,'" State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington.

"Let's be clear, the Kremlin is engaged in a full assault on media freedom, access to information and the truth," he added, slamming what he called a "a clear and apparent effort to intimidate independent journalists."

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened at the end of May to expel Western media if YouTube continued to block the department's weekly briefings.

On Friday, she again accused Washington of "targeting for repression Russian media" inside the United States.

"They are doing everything to make it impossible for Russia media to work," she said, adding that "if they don't normalize the work of Russian media on U.S. territory, there will be forceful measures as a consequence."

She said the U.S. media representatives were "invited" to the Russian foreign ministry on Monday.

Price said Moscow was reacting to the blacklisting a month ago of three Russian television channels — Pervy Kanal, Rossiia-1, and NTV — as part of international sanctions in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

He accused Moscow of "false equivalence" in comparing independent U.S. journalists to the sanctioned Russian media, whom he described as "propaganda arms of the Russian government."

"The United States continues to issue visas to qualified Russian journalists, and we have not revoked the foreign press center credentials of any Russian journalists working in the United States," he said.

Read more about: Media , US-Russia , Sanctions , Press freedom

Read more

Full Speed Ahead

Russia Approaches Chinese Firms to Revive Soviet-Era Moskvitch Cars – Reports

Moscow’s mayor announced plans to bring back the model after nationalizing the city's Renault-owned car plant.
Export ban

U.S. Bans Exports to 3 Russian Airlines for Sanctions Violations

The Commerce Department announced that Aeroflot as well as Azur Air and Utair were banned from receiving American goods for the next 180 days.
Tariff hikes

U.S. Ends Normal Trade Ties With Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

The latest trade sanction caps several rounds of measures intended primarily to sever Moscow's economic and financial ties with the rest of the world.
Un-favored nation

U.S., Allies to End Normal Trade Relations With Russia

The U.S. steps enable Western nations to inflict steep tariff hikes on Russian goods, in coordination with NATO allies, the Group of Seven and the European...

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.