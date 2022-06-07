Senior VK Executive Dies in Arctic Accident

A senior executive at Russian internet giant VK has died in an accident in the Arctic, the company confirmed Tuesday following reports that he went missing during a dangerous river crossing.

First deputy CEO Vladimir Gabrielyan was said to have gone missing with his colleague, VK’s director of procurement Sergei Merzlyakov, in northern Russia’s remote Nenets autonomous district on Monday evening.

Local emergency services said two off-road vehicles had flipped while crossing a river near the coast of the White Sea on an all-terrain vehicle.

Gabrielyan’s wife Alyona and a fourth member of their group, identified as Sergei Olsevich, managed to make it out alive.

“We’ve learned this morning that Vladimir Gabrielyan and Sergei Merzlyakov died as a result of a tragic accident,” VK said in a statement shared with media outlets.