Deutsche Bank Moves Hundreds of IT Workers from Russia to Germany – FT

Deutsche Bank has relocated hundreds of its Russia-based IT specialists to Germany following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

The Frankfurt-headquartered bank has relocated approximately half of its 1,500 highly skilled software developers based in Moscow and St. Petersburg as well as their families in the past three months, citing difficulties brought about by the war and ensuing Western sanctions on Russia.

The bank has not specified what it plans to do with its remaining IT presence in Russia.

“We continue to look at our options there [in Russia],” a senior manager from the bank told the Financial Times.

Deutsche Bank has relied heavily on Russian tech workers in the over two decades since it opened its technology center there. Russian workers make up around one-quarter of its investment bank’s in-house computer specialists.

But when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops over the border of pro-Western Ukraine on Feb. 24, the bank started seeking ways to limit the war's impact on its IT capabilities.