Belarus Launches ‘Peacetime to Wartime Transition’ Drills

Russia’s neighbor and ally Belarus announced so-called “wartime transition” exercises Tuesday as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine shows no sign of slowing in its fourth month.

The Belarusian defense ministry said all of its army units, command centers and personnel will undertake “a set of training sessions on the transition from peacetime to wartime.”

It claimed in a statement that the combat-readiness exercises follow the latest call-up into service and are part of the military’s 2021-2022 plan.