Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Ukraine Says it Controls 'Half' of Severodonetsk

By AFP
A People's Militia of the Lugansk People's Republic serviceman aims his rifle on the frontline outside the city of Severodonetsk on May 22, 2022. Alexander Reka/TASS

Ukraine said Sunday its forces controlled half of Severodonetsk, as Kyiv's military pushes back Russia's attempt to take the eastern city, key to the battle for the Donbas region.

But Luhansk's regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said they expected a major counter-attack from Russian forces in the coming days.

"Our armed forces have cleaned half" of the industrial hub of Russian troops, Gaiday said in an interview posted on his official social media channels. 

"Half of the city is actually controlled by our forces."

Severodonetsk is the largest city still in Ukrainian hands in the Luhansk region, which is part of Donbas. Russian forces have been gradually advancing there in recent weeks after having retreated or been pushed back from other areas, including around the capital Kyiv.

After being pushed back by a Russian offensive on the city, Ukrainian troops have steadily clawed back ground there.

Gaiday said that Russian forces had been tasked with gaining control of the city by Friday, as well as a key transport artery connecting two other nearby cities, Lysychansk and Bakhmut.

"We expect in the near future that all the reserves that they now have access to — all the reserves, all the personnel that they have — they will throw to perform these two tasks," Gaiday said.

"In the next five days, there will be a large increase in the number of shellings from heavy artillery," from the Russian side.

Read more about: Donbass , Ukraine war

Read more

Street fighting

Russians Have Lost Ground in Severodonetsk: Regional Governor

On Saturday, Russia's army had claimed some Ukrainian military units were withdrawing from Severodonetsk.
as resources allow

Ukraine Says ‘Everything’ Being Done to Defend Donbas From Russian Onslaught

An intensifying Russian offensive is prompting Kyiv to consider a strategic retreat from some key areas to avoid being surrounded.
Pockets of resistance

Russia Intensifies Donbas Offensive as War Enters Fourth Month

Russia is now focused on securing and expanding its gains in Donbas and the southern coast.
unusual visit

Russian Army General Gerasimov Visited East Ukraine Frontline – Reports

General Valery Gerasimov is the highest ranking Russian uniformed officer to have visited Ukraine.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.