Russian Shoppers Face Shrinking Options on Store Shelves – BBC

The variety of goods on sale at Russian shops has fallen across nearly every category this spring, according to research cited by the BBC’s Russian service.

Russian consumers face increasingly limited product choices as Western sanctions and the exit of more than 900 foreign businesses over the war in Ukraine have cut off many import flows.

“Where there were options, there will be no options,” market research firm Infoline CEO Ivan Fedyakov told BBC Russia.

Between March 21 and May 1, NielsenIQ’s research showed the assortment of grocery products including cooking oil, bottled drinks and baby food falling by between 6% and 22%.