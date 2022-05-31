Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russian Banks to Share Clients’ Biometric Data With the State – Kommersant

Updated:
Customers visits a biometrics branch of Sber in Novosobirsk on July 9, 2021. Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

The Russian government requires banks to share client biometric data with the state, the Kommersant business daily reported Tuesday.

Russia’s Unified Biometric System (UBS), which is accessible to the police and intelligence services, was created in 2018 to allow the use of facial recognition for online banking. 

Kommersant reported that authorities sent a directive to at least four major state-owned banks in May requiring them to share their clients’ biometric data.

“Work is underway to adopt a Russian government decree on the procedure of obtaining consent to import biometric data from the commercial biometric system into [the UBS],” Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko’s office told the publication.

Rights groups have criticized the UBS for its invasiveness.

Now that the country’s primary biometric database is fully under government control, the authorities can seek to corral people into handing over their data,” Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned in February.

The lack of transparency and independent oversight around storage, access to, and security of biometric data in Russia are longstanding concerns. There is also no transparency around the circumstances under which, for example, the Interior Ministry or Federal Security Service can access the data,” it added.

The banks ordered by the government to approve the biometric data transfer include VTB, Promsvyazbank, Rosselkhozbank and Crimea-based Russian National Commercial Bank. 

All four banks are under Western sanctions.

According to Kommersant, a separate directive is being drafted for Russia’s biggest lender, state-owned Sberbank.

The UBS, which the government had hoped to reach 70 million biometric identifiers by 2024, is estimated by the Central Bank to have a total of 236,400 entries.

Russia's Rostelecom state telecoms provider operates the UBS under the supervision of the Central Ban and the Communications Ministry.

Read more about: Technology , Banks , Personal data

Read more

big brother

Vladimir Putin Wants Everyone to Love the Way He Watches Them

These days it’s not just foreigners who are being tracked, but all 12.6 million Muscovites, too.
Police

Russia To Grant Police Access to Bank Customers’ Biometric Data

The biometric data will include facial images and voice recordings
tax break

Oil Chief Asks Putin to Exempt Genetic Tech Funding From Taxes

Rosneft is partnering with the government to pursue “accelerated development of Russian genetic technologies.”
WEEKEND PROFILE

Alexander Galitsky: From Soviet Engineer to Libertarian Investor

The father of the Russian internet tells The Moscow Times he wants to kill all borders and warns that society is falling behind technology.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.