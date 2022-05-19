Support The Moscow Times!
Second Russian Civilian Death of Ukraine War After Cross-Border Fire

Russia reported Thursday its second civilian death since the start of the invasion of Ukraine as fighting near Russia's border with Ukraine intensified.

“Another enemy attack that took place at dawn unfortunately ended in tragedy,” Roman Starovoit, the governor of western Russia’s Kursk region, wrote on Telegram.  

A truck driver making a delivery to a distillery in the border village of Tyotkino was killed and an unspecified number of others were wounded in the attack, according to Starovoit.

Tyotkino is about 2 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. 

“The enemy fired several strikes on the facility,” Starovoit said.

The account could not be independently verified, but photographs shared on the governor’s Telegram messaging app channel appeared to show property damage.

It was a third attack on Tyotkino in the past 48 hours and at least a 10th such incident in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions this week. 

Fighting near Russia's border with Ukraine appears to have grown more heavy in recent days as Ukrainian forces regain territory around the north-eastern city of Kharkiv. 

Russia reported its first civilian casualty in a cross-border attack last week when shelling in the Belgorod region village of Solokhi killed an 18-year-old student.

Ukrainian officials have not claimed responsibility for attacks inside Russia, including explosions at oil refineries and damage to railroads, but have also not explicitly denied that Ukrainian forces were involved.

