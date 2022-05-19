Second Civilian Killed in Attack on Russian Border With Ukraine

Russia on Thursday reported a second civilian death since the start of its invasion of Ukraine in the heaviest 24-hour stretch of attacks on regions bordering Ukraine.
“Another enemy attack that took place at dawn unfortunately ended in tragedy,” said Roman Starovoit, the governor of western Russia’s Kursk region that shares a 245-kilometer border with Ukraine.
A truck driver delivering raw materials to a distillery in the border village of Tetkino was killed and an unspecified number of others were wounded in the attack, he added.
“The enemy fired several strikes on the facility,” Starovoit said.
The account could not be independently verified, but photographs shared on the governor’s Telegram messaging app channel appeared to show property damage and shell casings.
It was a third attack on Tetkino in the past 48 hours and at least a 10th incident in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions this week. The Belgorod region shared a 540-kilometer border with Ukraine.
Fighting near Russia's border with Ukraine appears to have intensified in recent days as Ukrainian forces regain territory around the north-eastern city of Kharkiv.
Russia reported its first civilian casualty in a cross-border attack last Thursday, when shelling in the Belgorod region village of Solokhi killed an 18-year-old student.
Ukrainian officials have not claimed responsibility for attacks inside Russia, including explosions at oil refineries and damage to railroads, but have also not explicitly denied being behind them.