Second Civilian Killed in Attack on Russian Border With Ukraine

Russia on Thursday reported a second civilian death since the start of its invasion of Ukraine in the heaviest 24-hour stretch of attacks on regions bordering Ukraine.

“Another enemy attack that took place at dawn unfortunately ended in tragedy,” said Roman Starovoit, the governor of western Russia’s Kursk region that shares a 245-kilometer border with Ukraine.

A truck driver delivering raw materials to a distillery in the border village of Tetkino was killed and an unspecified number of others were wounded in the attack, he added.

“The enemy fired several strikes on the facility,” Starovoit said.

The account could not be independently verified, but photographs shared on the governor’s Telegram messaging app channel appeared to show property damage and shell casings.