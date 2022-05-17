Mortgage Loans Suffer ‘Largest Fall’ in Russia’s History – RBC

Mortgage loans in Russia fell by their largest margin ever in April despite government measures to avert the economic fallout from war-related Western sanctions, the RBC news website reported Tuesday.

Russian banks approved 37,200 mortgage loans totaling 130.5 billion rubles ($2 billion) in April 2022. That marked a 75% drop from March, when banks issued 529.3 billion rubles ($8 billion) in mortgage loans, and a 77% drop in the number of mortgage loans.

“It’s the largest fall in history,” Equifax CEO Oleg Lagutkin was quoted as saying, warning of a further decline in May.

Last month’s drop compares to a 43% decline in the value and a 36% drop in the number of mortgage loans during the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020.