1 Dead, 7 Injured in Russia Military Base Explosion

One person has died in an explosion at a Russian military base in the country’s Far East, the state-run TASS news agency reported Thursday.

Another seven people were injured in the blast in the village of Teysin in the Khabarovsk region.

A source in the emergency services told TASS that the victim was a military serviceman.

The explosion took place during the unloading of munitions and sparked a large blaze, an unnamed source told TASS.

The local Health Ministry confirmed that two soldiers received severe burns and were later airlifted to the hospital.





