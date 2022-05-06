U.S. Intel Helped Ukraine Sink Russia’s Moskva Cruiser – Reports

U.S. intelligence helped Ukraine sink Russia’s Moskva missile cruiser last month, NBC News reported Thursday as the Pentagon pushed back on a previous report saying U.S. intelligence has allowed Kyiv to kill Russian generals.

Ukrainian forces targeted the Moskva on April 13 after asking the U.S. to help identify and confirm its location in the Black Sea, the broadcaster cited unnamed U.S. officials as saying.

The officials said Ukraine alone decided to target and sink Russia’s Black Sea Fleet flagship using its own anti-ship missiles without advance U.S. knowledge.

The Russian Navy reportedly pulled back from the Ukrainian coast in the aftermath of the attack following a weeks-long blockade.

Russia admitted one death and 27 crew members going missing in what it said was a fire and detonation aboard the Moskva.

Russia’s investigative outlet Agentstvo reported Thursday that up to 300 out of the estimated 424 sailors aboard the Moskva may have been conscripts instead of contract servicemen.