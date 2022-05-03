Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Fire Hits Russian Publisher Embroiled in Ukraine Textbook Controversy

A fire hits a printing warehouse in Bogorodsky, east of Moscow. Russian Emergency Situations Ministry / TASS

Fire has ripped through a warehouse storing Russian schoolbooks, days after reports that publishers would remove mentions of Ukraine from the nation’s textbooks.

Firefighters were called to a warehouse owned by the Prosveshchenie publishing house in Bogorodsky, east of Moscow, at 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The blaze was extinguished just over four hours later, a spokesperson for the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry told the state-run TASS news agency. 

They said that textbooks and other printing materials had been stored in the warehouse.

 

 

The fire follows reports that Prosveshchenie, one of Russia’s largest and oldest educational publishers, had ordered staff to remove "inappropriate" references to Ukraine and Kyiv from textbooks.

Staff members told independent Russian news outlet Mediazona that mentions of Ukraine had been removed from the company’s textbooks following Moscow’s invasion of the country’s on Feb 24.

 

Read more about: Fires

Read more

Costly Barbeque

Russian Governor Fined for Barbecue During Wildfire Season

The barbecue was found to have violated laws his government put in place to prevent forest fires.
Deadly Blaze

Fire Kills Uzbek Laborers in Siberian Village

Eleven people died in the fire.
Costly Fire

Fire at Russia's Only Aircraft Carrier Kills 1, Injures 12

Eight people have reportedly been hospitalized and up to three of them are in serious condition.
I got new rules

An Overview of Russian Laws Coming Into Effect This Month

From prohibiting smoking on balconies to banning hostels in apartments, life will change for Russians in ways both big and small.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.