Fire Hits Russian Publisher Embroiled in Ukraine Textbook Controversy

Fire has ripped through a warehouse storing Russian schoolbooks, days after reports that publishers would remove mentions of Ukraine from the nation’s textbooks.

Firefighters were called to a warehouse owned by the Prosveshchenie publishing house in Bogorodsky, east of Moscow, at 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The blaze was extinguished just over four hours later, a spokesperson for the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry told the state-run TASS news agency.

They said that textbooks and other printing materials had been stored in the warehouse.