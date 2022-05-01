Support The Moscow Times!
Ukraine: As It's Happening

CRISIS SELL-OFF

Russian Markets Pare Losses Following Plunge on Recognition of Ukraine Separatists

The dollar-denominated RTS index of leading Russian firms dropped 10% on opening.
displaced population

In Photos: Evacuees from Donbas Arrive in Russia

Tens of thousands of women, children and elderly have crossed the border into Russia after separatist leaders accused Ukraine of planning to invade.
'ready for negotiations'

Moscow Says Still Ready for Ukraine Talks With Blinken

Lavrov had said on Monday that he was set to meet with Blinken on Thursday.
WESTERN REACTION

U.S. Announces First Sanctions After Russia Recognizes Ukraine Separatists

Washington announced sanctions against the Donetsk and Luhansk Peoples' Republics following Moscow's recognition.

