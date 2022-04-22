Support The Moscow Times!
U.K. sanctions Russian Army Chiefs With 'Ukrainian Blood on Hands'

By AFP
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov (C) during a briefing on the month’s results of the Russian operation in Ukraine. Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry/TASS

Britain on Thursday announced fresh sanctions targeting Russian army chiefs, condemned by the U.K. foreign minister as having Ukrainian blood on their hands.

The Foreign Office announced a swath of sanctions against "generals committing atrocities on the front line, as well as individuals and businesses" supporting President Vladimir Putin's military.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted that the sanctions were on "those with Ukrainian blood on their hands."

The U.K. government has concluded that Russian bombing of civilian infrastructure is "intentional targeting," the Foreign Office statement said.

Those blacklisted include Lieutenant Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov, reportedly the head of a Russian military unit that has committed alleged war crimes in the town of Bucha, near Kyiv. He has been nicknamed "the Butcher of Bucha" by English-language media.

Three generals are also targeted, as well as defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, according to an updated list on the government website.

The acting emergency situations minister Alexander Chupriyan is also added.

Organizations added to the blacklist include the Kalashnikov arms concern, famous for producing the AK-47. The U.K. said Russian troops have used its weapons in Ukraine.

The U.K. also placed sanctions on the Russian Railways monopoly and its CEO Oleg Belozyorov, calling it a "key enabler for transporting Russian military equipment."

Separately, the U.K. government announced further trade sanctions including import bans on Russian silver, wood products and caviar.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak said the new measures were aimed at "imposing further economic pain on Putin's economy for his barbaric and unjustified attacks on a sovereign nation."

