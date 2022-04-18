Air Strikes Hit Western Ukraine as Russia Forces Mass in the East

Air strikes killed at least six people in Ukraine's western city of Lviv on Monday, as Russia pounded targets across the country while massing forces for an expected all-out assault in the east. The "powerful" air strikes in the west came hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of wanting to "destroy" the entire eastern region of Donbas near the border with Russia. During its latest briefing, Russia's Defense Ministry said it had hit over a dozen military targets with air strikes at various locations across Ukraine. Following the attack on Lviv, black smoke billowed from the gutted roof of a car repair shop above the railway tracks in the northwest of the city as air raid sirens wailed. "Fires were set off as a result of the strikes. They are still being put out. The facilities were severely damaged," the Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytsky said on social media.

In the south, Russia continued its push to capture the besieged city of Mariupol where the last remaining Ukranian forces in the strategic port prepared for a final stand. Ukraine has pledged to fight on and defend the strategic port city, defying a Russian ultimatum issued Sunday that called on the remaining fighters inside the encircled Azovstal steel plant to lay down their arms and surrender. Mariupol has become a symbol of Ukraine's unexpectedly fierce resistance since Russian troops invaded the former Soviet state on Feb. 24. "The city still has not fallen," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said. "There's still our military forces, our soldiers. So they will fight to the end," he told ABC's "This Week." "We will not surrender." While several large cities were under siege, he said, not one — with the exception of Kherson in the south — had fallen, and more than 900 towns and cities had been re-captured. Capturing Mariupol would allow Russia to have a land bridge between the Crimea peninsula, which it annexed in 2014, and the two Moscow-backed separatist statelets in Ukraine's east. 'Last chance to save you' In the east, Ukrainian authorities urged people in Donbas to move west to escape a large-scale Russian offensive to capture its composite regions of Donetsk and Lugansk. "Russian troops are preparing for an offensive operation in the east of our country in the near future. They want to literally finish off and destroy Donbas," Zelensky said in a statement late Sunday. Lugansk governor Sergiy Gaiday said the coming week would be "difficult."