Times New Roman, Arial Fonts Blocked in Russia – Vedomosti

The American rights owner of mainstay fonts Times New Roman and Arial has restricted access to Russian users, the latest consequence for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the Vedomosti business daily reported Thursday.

Monotype Imaging Inc.’s font library began notifying Russian-based users this week that “the site’s owner may have set restrictions that prevent you from accessing the site,” Vedomosti reported.

Users can still access the popular typefaces — including Verdana, Tahoma and Helvetica — with virtual private networks (VPN) that circumvent geographical restrictions, the newspaper said.

Monotype, a subscription-based service with access to 36,000 fonts, has not announced the restrictions and declined to comment on the report.