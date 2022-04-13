Russian Artist Faces 10 Years in Prison for Protesting War on Price Tags

A St. Petersburg artist and musician faces up to 10 years in prison for spreading so-called “fake news” about Russia’s war in Ukraine on price tags at a local supermarket.

Alexandra Skochilenko was detained Monday on suspicion of replacing price tags with information about the March 16 air strike on a Mariupol drama theater where civilians were sheltering. Kyiv accused Moscow of war crimes with the strike, while the Russian military blamed Ukrainian far-right militias for the attack.

“The Russian army bombed an art school in Mariupol where about 400 people were hiding from the shelling,” the supermarket price tag attributed to Skochilenko read.

Investigators accuse her of “placing fragments of paper containing deliberately false information about the use of the Russian Armed Forces in places designated for price tags.”

Her lawyer said an unidentified shopper reported Skochilenko to the authorities.