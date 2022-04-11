Ukraine Braces for Fall of Mariupol to Russia

Russia was poised Monday to take the strategic city of Mariupol and unleash a massive offensive in eastern Ukraine, as fresh diplomatic efforts with Moscow to broker a peace offered little hope of de-escalation. With the war grinding toward its seventh week, Austria's leader said he had raised alleged Russian atrocities as he became the first European leader to visit President Vladimir Putin since the invasion began. Ukraine says more than 1,200 bodies have been found in devastated areas around Kyiv, with authorities pursuing "500 suspects" including Putin and other top Russian officials. Seven bodies were found Monday under the rubble of two multi-story buildings in Borodianka, in the Kyiv region, the state emergency service said, bringing the total to 19.

French investigators arrived in Ukraine to help probe suspected war crimes, as the European Union earmarked 2.5 million euros ($2.7 million) to the International Criminal Court for future Ukraine cases. Russia is believed to be trying to connect occupied Crimea and Moscow-backed separatist territories Donetsk and Lugansk in Donbas and has laid siege to Mariupol, once a city of more than 400,000 people. "Today will probably be the last battle, as the ammunition is running out," the 36th marine brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces said on Facebook. "It is death for some of us, and captivity for the rest," the brigade added, saying it had been "pushed back" and "surrounded" by Russian troops. Appealing to South Korea's National Assembly for military assistance, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky told lawmakers Russia had "completely destroyed" the city and "burned it to ashes." "At least tens of thousands of Mariupol citizens must have been killed," he said. Russian forces are turning their focus to the Donbas region in the east, where Zelensky said Russian troops were preparing "even larger operations." 'Logic of war' Weekend strikes hampered evacuations in and around Kharkiv in the northeast, killing 11 people including a seven-year-old, the regional government said. Russian missiles nearly obliterated the airport of Dnipro, an industrial city of 1 million around 200 kilometers (125 miles) to the south, according to local authorities. Lugansk governor Sergiy Gaiday said a missile strike Friday on a railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk that killed 57 people had left many afraid to flee. "You are alive because a Russian shell has not yet hit your house or basement — evacuate, buses are waiting, our military routes are as secure as possible," he wrote on Telegram.