For Rent: Investigation Exposes Putin Mistress’ Elite St. Petersburg Apartment

The alleged mistress of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Svetlana Krivonogikh, is renting out a luxury four-story apartment in St. Petersburg — complete with its own moat, according to a media investigation published Thursday.

The BBC’s Russian service unearthed the listing on the website of German luxury brokerage Engel & Völkers. The ad priced the “Residence on Kamenny Island” — a 19th-century retreat for imperial royalty — at 700,000 rubles ($8,700) per month, minus 90,000 rubles ($1,130) for utilities.

The listing was taken offline early Friday.

The BBC were able to link Krivonogikh to the apartment through registry papers that listed her as the owner of the 447,400-square-meter residence.