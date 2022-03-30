Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia's Lavrov Makes First China Visit Since Ukraine War

By AFP
The Russian embassy in Beijing confirmed Lavrov had landed in the eastern city of Huangshan, with delegates being met by health officials in hazmat suits. @mfa_russia / Twitter.com

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in China on Wednesday in his first visit to the key ally since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine last month.

In a post on its Weibo social media account, the Russian embassy in Beijing confirmed Lavrov had landed in the eastern city of Huangshan, posting photos of delegates descending from a plane and being met by health officials in hazmat suits.

Lavrov will attend a series of meetings hosted by China to discuss ways to help Afghanistan. Diplomats from the United States and the Taliban-led country's neighbors are also expected to attend.

But Russia's bloody assault on Ukraine is likely to loom large over proceedings.

Unlike many Western nations, China has refused to condemn the invasion and has lagged behind many other countries in providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Beijing has said Foreign Minister Wang Yi will collectively meet with representatives at the meeting, but it is not clear whether he will meet one-on-one with Lavrov.

Read more about: Russia , China

Read more

eastern pivot

U.S. Expresses 'Deep Concerns' on Russia-China 'Alignment'

Moscow and Beijing have drawn closer in what Washington sees as an increasingly hostile alliance of the authoritarian nuclear powers.
Chinese messaging

Chinese Media Echoes Russia on Ukraine War

Beijing has refused to support nor condemn its close ally Moscow, while blaming the United States and NATO's "eastward expansion" for worsening tensions...
'blame-shifting'

China Denies Asking Russia to Delay Invasion Until After Olympics

Beijing has taken a cautious line over the actions of its close ally.
evacuations

China Starts Evacuating Citizens From Ukraine

China has said around 6,000 of its citizens are in Ukraine for work or study.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.