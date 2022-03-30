Russians Start to Withdraw from Chernobyl: U.S.

Russian forces have begun to pull out of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power site, a U.S. defense official said Wednesday, a day after Moscow said it would scale back attacks on two key Ukrainian cities.

Troops seized control of the Chernobyl site – where radioactive waste is still stored – on Feb. 24, the first day of the invasion.

"Chernobyl is (an) area where they are beginning to reposition some of their troops – leaving, walking away from the Chernobyl facility and moving into Belarus," the U.S. official said.