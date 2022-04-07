Russian Soldiers Dug Trenches in Chernobyl Zone's Radioactive Soil – Ukrainian Official

Russian soldiers dug trenches in the highly-radioactive soil of the Chernobyl exclusion zone when they controlled the defunct nuclear power plant, a Ukrainian official confirmed to the U.S.-funded Voice of America (VOA) outlet Thursday.

Russian forces captured the Chernobyl plant, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster, on the first day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. They withdrew on March 31 as Russia repositioned its forces away from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Evgen Kramarenko, director of the Ukrainian state agency managing the exclusion zone, sent VOA a series of ground-level photos showing trenches dug in the area after visiting the site himself.

Undated drone footage shared Wednesday by the Ukrainian military purports to show trenches dug in the ground in the Red Forest — the most contaminated area of the Chernobyl exclusion zone. Tank tracks are also visible across the radioactive ground.