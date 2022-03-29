Ruble Surges 10% After Peace Talks in Turkey

The Russian ruble surged by more than 10% on Tuesday in Moscow trading, as investors saw signs of progress in peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators.

The currency was trading below 83 against the U.S. dollar Tuesday afternoon — its strongest reading in a month of ultra-volatile trading for the currency, which has been targeted by Western sanctions.

“The negotiations in Istanbul are providing support to all ruble assets today,” said Dmitry Babin, an analyst with the Moscow-based BKS Investments brokerage.

Tuesday’s gains mark an impressive recovery for the currency, which slipped below 150 against the U.S. dollar in early march after the West froze around $300 billion of Russia’s Central Bank assets.

Russia responded by forcing exporters to sell at least 80% of their hard currency earnings — a move which has provided strong support for the bruised currency as a result of record high commodities prices. Critics have called for an energy embargo on Russia to stop Moscow being able to use its multi-billion dollar exports to prop up the currency.