Georgia's Breakaway Region Sends Troops to Ukraine

Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia has sent troops to Ukraine to "help protect Russia," its leader said on Saturday, as Moscow's military campaign in the neighboring country entered its 31st day.

"Our guys are going to fulfill their military duty with a proudly raised banner," the leader of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, said on Telegram.

He said the troops were "on fire."

"They understand perfectly that they are going to defend Russia, they are going to defend Ossetia too," Bibilov said.