Officials Deny Death of Firebrand Lawmaker Who Predicted Russian Invasion of Ukraine

High-ranking officials raced on Friday to vehemently deny the reported death of a firebrand nationalist lawmaker who had predicted Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Someone spread fake news today, it’s indecent,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

He was reacting to fast-spreading reports of veteran State Duma member Vladimir Zhirinovsky’s death after a long bout with coronavirus at a Moscow hospital on Friday morning.

“Thank God Vladimir Volfovich [Zhirinovsky] is alive, he’s still in serious condition but being treated by doctors,” Peskov said.

Zhirinovsky, 75, founded and has led the far-right Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) for the past three decades, symbolizing Russia’s systemic opposition that supports President Vladimir Putin’s key foreign and domestic policies.

An incendiary Duma speech by Zhirinovsky in December 2021 went viral last month for predicting the date and time of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with near-perfect precision.

“You’ll feel it at 4 a.m. on Feb. 22,” 2022, Zhirinovsky said in a characteristically provocative rant against the NATO military alliance.