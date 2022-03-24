Zelensky Calls for Worldwide Protests Against Russia's War



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an impassioned plea Thursday for citizens worldwide to pour onto streets and squares in global protest against Russia's bloody month-old invasion. In a late-night television address from the emptied streets of his nation's besieged capital Kyiv, a defiant but visibly tired Zelensky appealed in English for worldwide solidarity. "The world must stop the war," he said. "Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities, come in the name of peace, come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life." His appeal came one month after Russian tanks rolled over the border, bringing a conflict that has killed untold thousands of civilians and soldiers on both sides. More than 10 million Ukrainians have already fled homes and cities under sustained Russian bombardment from land, sea and air. There is growing evidence that Russia's once-vaunted military has become badly bogged down, and has been forced to turn to long-range bombardment to break Ukrainian resolve. In the southern port city of Mariupol alone, 100,000 people are trapped without food, water or power and enduring fierce shelling by Russian forces. In the city's hospital, local officials said staff have evacuated patients to the basement, where they are treated by candlelight beside 600-700 other local residents seeking what little safety they can. The U.S. government on Wednesday said the Kremlin's bombing campaign amounted to war crimes, further escalating a confrontation between Moscow and the West that has rivaled the worst crises of the Cold War. "We've seen numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "Based on information currently available, the U.S. government assesses that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine." So far the conflict has not spilt over into direct military conflagration between Russia and NATO, but there are growing fears Russia may up the ante with a chemical, biological or even tactical nuclear attack. U.S. President Joe Biden is in Brussels for back-to-back emergency NATO, G7, and European Union summits from Thursday that will bring pledges of more lethal weapons for Ukraine, more punishing sanctions on Russia's already crisis-wracked economy and warnings about further escalation.

news Russia Turns to Attrition One Month Into Ukraine War Read more

Ukrainian resistance NATO officials believe that — armed with an arsenal of Western anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons — Ukrainian forces may have already killed as many as 15,000 Russian soldiers and wounded perhaps 30,000-40,000. Putin's regime officially puts the number of Russian fallen at under 500, and has introduced draconian censorship laws to prevent independently verified news about what it calls a "special military operation." But Ukrainian civilians continue to bear the brunt of the war. Zelensky admitted the last month had been "long" but hailed Ukrainian resistance that has been much more ferocious than Russia expected and would endure for as long as it takes. "This is a war for independence and we must win," he said in the late-night address, flitting between Ukrainian and his native Russian. "We will rebuild every city, we will bring the invaders to justice for every crime," he said. "All our people will live in a free Ukraine." Recent days have brought claims of Ukrainian forces not only repelling attacks from the much larger and much better armed Russian military, but launching counteroffensives and winning back territory around Kyiv. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that "the small city of Makariv and almost all of Irpin is already under the control of Ukrainian soldiers." AFP journalists reported fierce exchanges of artillery fire in Irpin. British military intelligence said Ukraine had "probably retaken Makariv and Moschun" to the northwest of the capital and "there is a realistic possibility that Ukrainian forces are now able to encircle Russian units in Bucha and Irpin."

news Putin Orders Europe to Pay Rubles for Russian Gas Read more

Putin responds Facing mounting diplomatic and economic pressure, Putin's regime has responded by warning Russia could use nuclear weapons if it faces an "existential threat," and launched tit-for-tat retaliation against the West. Moscow moved to expel U.S. diplomats in retaliation for Washington's move earlier this month to remove 12 of Moscow's U.S.-based representatives to the United Nations. In an effort to blunt the damage done by sanctions to the national currency, Putin said Wednesday that Russia will only accept payments in rubles for gas deliveries to "unfriendly countries," which include all EU members. The maneuver sharpened growing debate in Europe — which is heavily dependent on Russian energy imports — about possible bans on Russian oil and gas. Moscow has warned an embargo would prompt a "collapse" of the global energy market. While Europe has appeared fractured on the question of an oil embargo, there are also signs of fissures within Putin's regime. Moscow recently confirmed that Anatoly Chubais — a former Kremlin chief of staff who oversaw liberal economic reforms in the 1990s — quit his post as a Putin advisor. He has reportedly fled the country in protest at the war. Russia still has a vital friend in China, which pushed back against suggestions that Moscow should be expelled from the G20 group of countries. But Scott Morrison, prime minister of G20 member Australia, said he believed that Putin attending the summit would be "a step too far."