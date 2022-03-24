Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

U.S. Sanctions Russia Lawmakers, Defense Contractors

By AFP
Updated:
Herman Gref, chief executive of Russia's largest financial institution Sberbank. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

The United States on Thursday announced a fresh wave of sanctions against Russian lawmakers, oligarchs and defense companies in response to the invasion of Ukraine, the White House said.

The measures, which involve freezing U.S.-held assets, single out 328 members of Russia's lower house State Duma, and 48 defense companies "that fuel (President Vladimir) Putin's war machine," according to a statement released as U.S. President Joe Biden attended summits in Brussels focused on the war.

Also targeted is Herman Gref, chief executive of Russia's largest financial institution Sberbank.

"I'm announcing additional sanctions on over 400 Russian elites, lawmakers, and defense companies in response to Putin's war of choice in Ukraine," Biden tweeted.

"They personally gain from the Kremlin's policies, and they should share in the pain," he said.

The U.S. Treasury department said in a statement that the U.S. move aligned generally with those already taken by the European Union, Britain and Canada.

By designating Russian defense industry companies, it said, "today's action will have a deep and long-lasting effect on Russia's defense-industrial base and its supply chain."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said: "The United States, with our partners and allies, is striking at the heart of Russia's ability to finance and carry out its warfare and atrocities against Ukraine."

Read more about: Sanctions , United States

Read more

'national interests'

U.S. Waives Sanctions on Nord Stream 2, Builder of Russia-Germany Pipeline

The move was strongly criticized by Republican senator Jim Lisch, who called the waiver "a gift to Putin."
Sanctions

U.S. Treasury: Whether Rusal Products Are Blocked Depends on 'Circumstances'

The United States imposed major sanctions on Friday against 24 Russians.
Corruption

Russian State Firms Allowed to Hide Public Contracts as U.S. Sanctions Loom

Under the new rules, state firms can hide financial transactions and contractors can do business with companies under sanctions
Sanctions

Russian Officials See Decades of Conflict With U.S. After Trump Signed Sanctions

The new sanctions are “a full-fledged economic war on Russia,” Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev wrote.

Russian media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.