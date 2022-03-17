Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia To Spend $2.7 Mln on Videos to ‘Maintain Public Safety’

The videos are meant to be used in the classroom.

Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s Education Ministry will allocate nearly $3 million to create “digital educational content,” according to a tender filed on the public procurement portal Tuesday.

The 300-million-ruble tender includes the creation of at least 3,000 scripted teaching plans and a thousand videos. One of the specified goals is the "formation of Russian civil identity among students and maintenance of public safety."

Propaganda of “non-traditional sexual relationships” in these scenarios is prohibited in the tender’s specifications. Additionally, the Education Ministry prohibits the facilitator from showing information that could create a disrespectful attitude towards government officials and the President.

The clips must contain information about the advanced achievements of modern science, "obtained and developed in the framework of the implementation of the president's strategy.”

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, teachers have come under pressure from the authorities. Russia held an online open lesson for children to shape domestic opinion about the invasion of Ukraine. Teachers who publicly speak out against the “special military operation” have been fired from schools.

Read more

'cannot remain indifferent'

Star Russian Dancer Quits Bolshoi Over War

Olga Smirnova is the first Russian to quit the fabled company over the war in Ukraine.
'russians against war'

Russian Rapper Oxxxymiron Stages Anti-War Rallying Cry From Istanbul

Hundreds of Russians who have fled the country since the start of the invasion attended the charity concert supporting Ukrainian refugees.
Obituary

Screenwriter and Writer Rustam Ibragimbekov Dead at Age 83

The screenwriter and author was one of the stars of Soviet and Russian cinema.
false teaching

Orthodox Christian Unity Broken by 'Russian World' Heresy

Orthodox Church clergy and theologians accuse Moscow Patriarch Kirill of heresy.

Russian media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.