Russia To Spend $2.7 Mln on Videos to ‘Maintain Public Safety’

Russia’s Education Ministry will allocate nearly $3 million to create “digital educational content,” according to a tender filed on the public procurement portal Tuesday.

The 300-million-ruble tender includes the creation of at least 3,000 scripted teaching plans and a thousand videos. One of the specified goals is the "formation of Russian civil identity among students and maintenance of public safety."

Propaganda of “non-traditional sexual relationships” in these scenarios is prohibited in the tender’s specifications. Additionally, the Education Ministry prohibits the facilitator from showing information that could create a disrespectful attitude towards government officials and the President.

The clips must contain information about the advanced achievements of modern science, "obtained and developed in the framework of the implementation of the president's strategy.”

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, teachers have come under pressure from the authorities. Russia held an online open lesson for children to shape domestic opinion about the invasion of Ukraine. Teachers who publicly speak out against the “special military operation” have been fired from schools.