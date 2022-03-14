Australia, Netherlands Launch New Legal Action Over MH17

Australia and the Netherlands launched fresh legal proceedings against Russia Monday over the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, saying Moscow's invasion of Ukraine called for urgent accountability.

The joint action was filed with the UN's civil aviation body, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and comes over two weeks into the war in Ukraine.

The two countries hope the ICAO will determine that Russia violated international conventions by firing a missile on a civilian aircraft.

"Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine and the escalation of its aggression underscores the need to continue our enduring efforts to hold Russia to account," the Australian government said in a statement.