Russia Adopts Controversial E-Voting Nationwide, Bans Navalny From Presidency

Russian lawmakers have expanded the country's controversial online voting system to be used in all national elections ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s anticipated re-election in 2024 and banned figures like jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny from the presidency.

Seven Russian regions voted online in last year's parliamentary elections, with the results questioned by the opposition after their early leads in offline voting were erased by e-votes in Moscow. Even before the gradual move to online voting, critics said the system would make it easier for authorities to falsify results.

On Friday, Russia’s lower house of parliament said it passed amendments adopting the remote electronic voting system across the country.

“Citizens will be able to vote via the internet or using a special mobile application,” the State Duma said.

The same legislation also bans people affiliated with "extremist" organizations — an apparent reference to Navalny — from the presidency and introduces a so-called registry of “foreign agents.”