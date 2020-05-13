Russia to Allow Remote Voting for Putin’s Constitutional Amendments

Russian lawmakers have passed a bill to allow Russians to vote by mail or online for President Vladimir Putin’s constitutional amendments that would allow him to stay in power through 2036.

The coronavirus epidemic forced the president to indefinitely postpone the public vote, originally scheduled for April 22. The proposed changes to Russia's Constitution would allow Putin — who has been in office either as president or prime minister since 1999 — to serve further terms without a break.

Lawmakers in the lower-house State Duma swiftly passed the bill in three readings Wednesday, meaning it needs a single vote from the upper-house Federation Council before it lands on Putin’s desk for signing into law.

The Central Elections Commission will also rule on whether remote voting is necessary.