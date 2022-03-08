As Anti-War Russians Flee, Ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan Prepares for Emigre Influx

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan - When Kirill Shamiev’s friends started talking about martial law, he realized it was time to leave Russia. A week into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Shamiev — a 29-year-old Ph.D. student from St. Petersburg — began to worry he himself might be mobilized, or simply be trapped in Russia. “I’d heard from some friends who are connected to the government that there was going to be martial law, and the borders would be closed,” said Shamiev. With air tickets to Turkey, Armenia and the Persian Gulf selling out fast, Shamiev was left with a convoluted route out of Russia: a flight to the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, then a connection to Bishkek, the Central Asian republic of Kyrgyzstan’s capital. “It’s cheap here, and people are friendly to Russians,” said Shamiev, who has since left for a European Union country. Thousands of anti-war Russians have fled their homeland as authorities rammed through draconian new laws against anti-war dissent and domestic repression ramped up. But with European countries’ airspace now closed to Russian flights, most of Russia’s new emigres are heading for the countries of the former Soviet space. It was last week, as rumors of impending martial law and border closures swirled in Moscow, when many Russians began to make for the exits.

The Mediazona news site, now blocked in Russia, reported military-age men being extensively questioned by the FSB security service at the border, with some having their text messages read by officers. With European airspace closed and now-sanctioned Russian airlines ceasing international flights after leasing companies began to demand the return of their planes, surging demand for escapes met sharply declining supply. One-way tickets to Dubai were priced at almost $4,000, while flights to Yerevan, Armenia were going for $1,840, according to the flight aggregator SkyScanner, which has since announced it is halting operations in Russia. The Georgian government has said that as many as 25,000 Russians have entered the country in recent days as the wave of emigration accelerated. On social media, some dubbed Armenia’s capital Yerevan as the “new Constantinople,” referring to the Ottoman-era name of Istanbul, where many Russian emigres fled after the October Revolution and civil war in the 1920s. Tickets to Bishkek, a tree-lined, Soviet-built city largely unfamiliar to most Russians, were much cheaper, at around $300 apiece. Even so, when a reporter from The Moscow Times flew to Bishkek last Thursday, the plane — a Boeing 777 with a capacity of almost 400 — was packed out, mostly with Russians.

