Fleeing Russians Report Lengthy Interrogations at Airports

Russians leaving the country via a dwindling number of available routes are facing lengthy interrogations at airports, according to first-person accounts published by the MediaZona news website Wednesday.

Several men told the outlet they were flagged at passport control, where some of them were escorted to nearby holding areas and asked about their stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At least two of them said they had their smartphones and laptops inspected for content including opposition and Ukrainian social media channels.

“When I was released [after 7 hours of questioning], they said I would most likely not be let out of the country,” Vyacheslav Ustenko was quoted as saying.

Ustenko, 21, said he was insulted and humiliated by an alleged Federal Security Service (FSB) agent.

“He said I was an anarchist, a traitor to the Motherland and that I was going to Ukraine to fight” purportedly on Kyiv’s side, he was quoted as saying.