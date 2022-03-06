Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Blames Kyiv for Failed Mariupol Evacuations

Russia's President Putin visits Aeroflot training centre Mikhail Klimentyev/TASS

Russian leader Vladimir Putin in a telephone call with the French president blamed Kyiv for failed civilian evacuations from the key Ukrainian port city of Mariupol which is surrounded by Russian troops, the Kremlin said Sunday.

Putin "drew attention to the fact that Kyiv still does not fulfil agreements reached on this acute humanitarian issue," the Kremlin said in a statement, after two agreements to evacuate Mariupol in south-eastern Ukraine fell through following allegations of ceasefire breaches.

Putin said "Ukrainian nationalists" prevented civilians and foreign citizens from leaving the port city of Mariupol and neighbouring Volnovakha on Saturday despite a ceasefire announcement. 

"And the pause in hostilities was again used only to build up forces and means in their positions," Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron.

Putin also assured Macron of the "physical and nuclear safety" of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant that was captured by Russian forces.

He also said Russian troops were in control of Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which is encased in a giant sarcophagus following an explosion in 1986 -- the worst nuclear accident in history.

"All this is being done in order to exclude the possibility of provocations fraught with catastrophic consequences by Ukrainian neo-Nazis or terrorists," the Kremlin added. 

According to the Elysee, the two leaders spoke for one hour and 45 minutes. 

Read more

Anti-War Protests

Russia Detains Around 2,500 at Ukraine Conflict Protests

Around 2,500 people were detained Sunday at protests against Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, Russian police said, 11 days after the assault began...
Airport Strikes

Russian Strike Destroys Ukrainian Airport: Zelensky

A barrage of Russian missiles destroyed a civilian airport in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Erdogan-Putin Call

Erdogan Urges 'Urgent General Ceasefire' in Putin Call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appealed for an urgent general ceasefire in Ukraine when he spoke on Sunday to Vladimir Putin.
air supply

U.S. 'Working Actively' on Deal for Polish Fighter Jets to Ukraine

Any deal would require White House approval and support in the U.S. Congress, and likely NATO support as well.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.