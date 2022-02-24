Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Ground Forces Cross Into Ukraine – Kyiv

By AFP
Russian tanks cross into Ukraine. TASS

Russia's ground forces on Thursday crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine's border guard service said, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a major offensive. 

Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south, the agency said.

It said one of its servicemen died in a shelling attack along the Crimean border, the first officially confirmed military death of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine has suffered heavy casualties in its eight-year conflict with Russian-backed rebels in the separatist east, but has reported no fatalities along its southern border with Crimea for some years.

After holding a series of emergency calls with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, the Ukrainian leader convened a meeting of the top military brass, his office said.

"The armed forces of Ukraine are waging heavy combat," presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak said.

"We have losses," he added, without giving details.

"In several places, the Russian armed forces have been repelled."

Ukrainian officials said Russia was primarily targeting military infrastructure and silos, managing to push five kilometers deep along the norther frontier.

Read more about: Conflict , Ukraine

Read more

'Alternative reality' 

Disinformation on Ukraine Resonating in Eastern Europe

In recent weeks, videos have circulated in the region, supposedly showing Ukrainian troops entering Russian territory.
call for unity

EU Calls Snap Summit on Russia-Ukraine Crisis

"It is important that we continue to be united and determined and jointly define our collective approach and actions."
new sanctions

Ukraine Urges 'Tough Sanctions' After Putin Orders Troops Into Rebel Regions

Putin's move was quickly and widely condemned by Kyiv's allies.
U.S. troops

U.S. Says 'Not Sending Forces to Start a War' With Russia

The U.S. has deployed 3,000 additional soldiers to Germany and Eastern Europe over the Ukraine standoff with Moscow.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.