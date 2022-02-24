Dozens of Russian Anti-War Picketers Detained – Reports

The police-monitoring website OVD-Info has reported nearly 50 detentions in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian cities for staging solo anti-war pickets.

Solo pickets — essentially the only legal form of public protest in Russia — in protest of the war have taken place from the southern city of Tolyatti to the Far East city of Khabarovsk.

Dozens of Russians have been detained in cities across the country for protesting against the war against Ukraine, independent monitors said Thursday.

Prominent rights activist Marina Litvinovich on Thursday called on Russians to attend a “walk” against the war at 7 p.m. Moscow time, including on Pushkin Square in central Moscow.

Soon after, authorities detained Litvinovich outside her home, the independent Dozhd broadcaster reported.

Later, several anti-war protesters who had gathered at the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow were detained.

In Russia's fourth-largest city Yekaterinburg, more than 100 people took part in an anti-war protest, according to the Znak.com news website.

Moscow prosecutors warned that unauthorized gatherings are illegal and will lead to “negative consequences,” and the federal Investigative Committee issued a special warning to “unpermitted” anti-war demonstrators.

The protests are among the many displays of public resistance to the military offensive on Russia’s pro-Western neighbor.

Russian pop culture figures, celebrities, journalists, cultural figures and scientists have all voiced opposition to the war since President Vladimir Putin announced it Thursday morning.