Putin to Oversee Russian Ballistic Missile Drills

Russian President Vladimir Putin will personally oversee military ballistic and cruise missile drills this Saturday, the Defense Ministry announced Friday.

Aerospace Forces and Strategic Rocket Forces will take part in what the military described as strategic deterrence exercises.

The ground forces’ Southern Military District will join the Navy’s Northern and Black Sea fleets in the missile launches.

The state-run TASS news agency cited the Defense Ministry as saying that the maneuvers had been “planned in advance.”

Asked about whether Russian military drills are increasing tensions, the Kremlin said Friday that the exercises are “absolutely transparent.”

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that ballistic missile exercises happen regularly and weren't a cause for concern.