Putin Defends Schroeder's Gazprom Nomination

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday defended Russia's gas policies and the controversial nomination of Germany's ex-chancellor Gerhard Schroeder to gas giant Gazprom's board of directors.

Schroeder is chairman of the board of directors of Russian state oil giant Rosneft and in early February he was also nominated to serve on the board of Russian state energy giant Gazprom.

His close friendship with the Kremlin strongman and lucrative business dealings with Russia have for years been reluctantly tolerated at home.

But as war clouds gather over Ukraine, Schroeder is increasingly seen as a potential liability to new chancellor and fellow Social Democrat Olaf Scholz.

"Today many in Europe are worried whether Russian gas will be supplied to Europe in general and to Germany in particular," Putin said at a news conference with the visiting German chancellor, replying to a question about the nomination of Schroeder, 77, to the board of Gazprom.