Sims Expansion Won’t Be Released in Russia Over Gay Marriage Depiction

The Sims 4 “My Wedding Stories” expansion pack adds onto the game’s existing wedding features and increases customization. While LGBTQ+ representation and same-sex marriages were already present in The Sims 4 — resulting in the game’s 18+ rating in Russia — concerns arose over the expansion pack’s marketing and brand storytelling, which follows two female Sims as they plan their wedding.

An expansion pack for The Sims will not be released in Russia due to its depiction of same-sex marriages, the widely popular video game’s developers announced Wednesday.

If released in Russia, the expansion pack’s marketing would require significant changes in order to comply with the country’s 2013 law prohibiting content marketed toward minors that presents homosexuality as a societal norm.

In a blog post, the game’s developers Electronic Arts said they decided not to release the pack in Russia, as altering its content to comply with local laws would have “meant compromising the values we live by.”

“We are committed to the freedom to be who you are, to love who you love and tell the stories you want to tell. … We are steadfast in upholding that commitment by shining a light on and celebrating stories like Dom and Cam’s, so we have made the decision to forgo the release of ‘My Wedding Stories’ where our storytelling would be subject to changes because of federal laws,” said the statement published in English and Russian.

“Regrettably, this means that members of The Sims community in Russia will not be able to purchase this game pack.”

Russia’s controversial “gay propaganda” law has limited depictions of homosexuality across many mediums including theatre and cinema in addition to video games.

The decision to limit the game’s release comes follows news that Kremlin spent an additional 7 billion rubles last year funding online “spiritual and moral” content targeting young people, with plans to award of state grants to video game developers who create patriotic games about World War II.