Russia-Ukraine Standoff – Daily Briefing | Feb. 9

High-stakes talks between Russia and the West have so far failed to de-escalate a tense standoff between the sides, with the United States warning of a serious risk of a Russian offensive against Ukraine.

In addition to demanding a ban on Ukraine’s future membership to NATO, Russia wants the Western alliance to pull back its forces to where they were in 1997, before eastern European members joined.

Moscow has amassed some 140,000 troops close to the border with Ukraine and in annexed Crimea, and its announcement of surprise military exercises with neighboring Belarus has fueled tensions further.

NATO and the U.S. have called Russia’s demands “non-starters,” instead offering to open a dialogue with Russia on a host of lesser issues such as missile deployment and military exercises. Moscow said this was unacceptable and awaited written responses from the U.S on each of its demands. The U.S. and NATO delivered their confidential written responses on Jan. 26 and are still awaiting an official reply from Moscow.

Feb. 9: What you need to know today

The Kremlin said on Wednesday there were “positive signals” for the resolution of the Ukraine crisis following the French and Ukrainian leaders’ meeting in Kyiv the previous day. “There were positive signals that a solution to Ukraine could be based only on fulfilling the Minsk agreements,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He added, however, that there was no indication from Zelenskiy that Ukraine's authorities were ready to "quickly" do what "Kyiv should have done long ago."

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Wednesday accused the West of ramping up political pressure on Moscow by supplying weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. The senior Russian diplomat said the military support for Ukraine amounted to Western “blackmail and pressure” and the Ukrainian request for an American missile system a “provocation.”

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrived in Moscow on Wednesday “to urge Russia to pursue a diplomatic solution and make clear that another Russian invasion of a sovereign state would bring massive consequences for all involved,” she said in a statement. She is scheduled to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday.

The leaders of Germany, France and Poland met in Berlin on Wednesday for talks that emphasized their unity in the crisis. “We are united by the goal of maintaining peace in Europe through diplomacy and clear messages and the shared will to act in unison,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters.

Polish President Andrzej Duda stated his confidence in a peaceful resolution to the crisis, telling reporters “we have to find a solution to avoid war… I believe that we will achieve it,” while Macron reaffirmed the call for a “firm dialogue” with Russia.

Scholz said Wednesday the recent flurry of diplomatic activity marked “progress” in resolving the crisis. "The task is that we ensure the security in Europe, and I believe that that will be achieved," he told journalists at a press conference.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Thursday to discuss the crisis.

