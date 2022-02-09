Russia-Ukraine Standoff – Daily Briefing | Feb. 10

High-stakes talks between Russia and the West have so far failed to de-escalate a tense standoff between the sides, with the United States warning of a serious risk of a Russian offensive against Ukraine.

In addition to demanding a ban on Ukraine’s future membership to NATO, Russia wants the Western alliance to pull back its forces to where they were in 1997, before eastern European members joined.

Moscow has amassed some 140,000 troops close to the border with Ukraine and in annexed Crimea, and its announcement of surprise military exercises with neighboring Belarus has fueled tensions further.

NATO and the U.S. have called Russia’s demands “non-starters,” instead offering to open a dialogue with Russia on a host of lesser issues such as missile deployment and military exercises. Moscow said this was unacceptable and awaited written responses from the U.S on each of its demands. The U.S. and NATO delivered their confidential written responses on Jan. 26 and are still awaiting an official reply from Moscow.

Feb. 10: What you need to know today

Russia and Belarus launched joint military drills on Thursday. The war games, labeled “Allied Resolve,” are set to run until Feb. 20 and will center around “suppressing and repelling external aggression,” Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The West quickly denounced the drills, NATO calling them a “dangerous moment” and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he regards them as “psychological pressure.”

Talks between British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday were tense. Lavrov described them as “like a mute talking to a deaf person,” and criticized U.K. diplomats for being “unprepared” for the meeting. Truss responded to the dressing down by saying “I certainly wasn’t mute in our discussions earlier. I put forward the UK’s point of view on the current situation as well as seeking to deter Russia from an invasion of Ukraine.”

Britain said Wednesday it was ready to deploy additional troops in response to the crisis in Ukraine. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “1000 more British troops will be put at readiness in the UK to support a humanitarian response in the region should it be needed.”

Russia issued warnings on Wednesday that it will close off Ukraine’s coastline for upcoming missile drills next week. The exercises taking place in the Black and Azov seas will occur in tandem with drills north of Ukraine in Belarus between Feb. 13 and Feb. 19.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Chief of the Defense Staff Admiral Sir Antony David Radikin will meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on Friday. Wallace told reporters “lessons from the [ending of the] Cold War” must be learned.

Four B-52 strategic bombers landed in the United Kingdom from the United States, and a number of F-15 fighter aircraft at Łask Air Base, Poland, from Scotland on Thursday in response to the Russian troop build-up near Ukraine.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar said on Wednesday that the Russian forces massed on Ukraine’s borders did not appear ready to launch an all-out assault, dismissing them as being used primarily “for political pressure and blackmail.”

AFP contributed reporting.