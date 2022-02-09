Support The Moscow Times!
A Google Doodle for the Russian State Historical Museum

The doodle was created by Russian artist Toma Vagner.

Google Doodle honors the Russian State Historical Museum Google

Today’s Google doodle is an image of the Russian State Historical Museum, one of Russia’s oldest and most revered collections of Russian culture and history. It commemorates the museum’s 150th anniversary celebrated on Wednesday.  

The doodle was created by Russian-guest artist and Muscovite Toma Vagner.

“I would like my doodle to serve as a reminder of this beautiful place, of its majesty and the vast collection it contains. I hope to inspire others to visit Moscow, the museum, and learn about Russian history in person,” Vagner said in the Google Doodle Q&A section. 

The artist drew her inspiration from the museum’s red facade and soaring towers. Vagner says her rendition of the “Google'' sign was inspired by Old Church Slavic religious books and manuscripts. 

Located on the Red Square, the State Historical Museum was founded in 1872 by decree of Alexander II with a mission to honor and record the nation’s cultural evolution. It holds more than 4.5 relics from antiquity to the early 20th century. 

The museum’s 39 halls display rare artifacts such as objects belonging to Ivan the Terrible, Mikhail Vrubel’s sculptures, Ilya Repin’s paintings and Russia’s largest collection of coins. 

The institution also has on display the complete genealogical tree of Russian rulers together with their portraits.

“Doodles” are the tech company’s creative way to celebrate holidays, anniversaries and achievements of distinguished individuals and institutions.   

The team of Google “doodlers” has created over 4,000 quirky illustrations. 

Among some of the memorable Google doodles are animated videos for Maya Angelou‘s 90th birthday and 2019 interactive slideshow celebrating International Women’s Day.

Today Google announced, “Happy 150th Anniversary, State Historical Museum!” 

