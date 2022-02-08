Russia-Ukraine Standoff – Daily Briefing | Feb. 8

High-stakes talks between Russia and the West have so far failed to de-escalate a tense standoff between the sides, with the United States warning of a serious risk of a Russian offensive against Ukraine.

In addition to demanding a ban on Ukraine’s future membership to NATO, Russia wants the Western alliance to pull back its forces to where they were in 1997, before eastern European members joined. Moscow has amassed some 100,000 troops close to the border with Ukraine and in annexed Crimea, and its announcement of surprise military exercises with neighboring Belarus has fueled tensions further.

NATO and the U.S. have called Russia’s demands “non-starters,” instead offering to open a dialogue with Russia on a host of lesser issues such as missile deployment and military exercises. Moscow said this was unacceptable and awaited written responses from the U.S on each of its demands. The U.S. and NATO delivered their confidential written responses on Jan. 26 and are still awaiting an official reply from Moscow.

Feb. 8: What you need to know today

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Macron said that during their five-hour meeting he had convinced Putin not to “escalate” the crisis around Ukraine and offered him “concrete security guarantees.” Macron told reporters his goal to “freeze the game,” was successful.

Putin hailed the French efforts “to resolve the issue of security in Europe,” and promised to “do everything to find compromises that suit everyone,” since there would be “no winners” should war break out.

Russian troops will leave Belarus after the end of joint military exercises later this month, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. The active phase of the snap drills will last from Feb. 10 to Feb 20., after which Russian soldiers “will return to their permanent locations,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

U.S. President Joe Biden promised in a press conference on Monday that “if Russia invades [Ukraine]... there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2, we will bring an end to it.”

During the same press conference, Biden said he thought “it would be wise” for American citizens not in the diplomatic service to leave Ukraine, noting he “wouldn't want them getting caught in the crossfire should Russia invade.”

Macron met with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Tuesday, after which Zelenskiy announced that “in the near future ... we will be able to hold the next talks between the leaders of the Normandy quartet (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany),” and Macron stated that “The Minsk Accords are the best protection for Ukraine.”

Putin said on Monday that there was no alternative more effective than the Minsk Accords for solving the crisis.

Zelenskiy confirmed his intention to continue implementing the Minsk agreements, but Ukrainian officials told The Daily Telegraph that implementation of the agreements would trigger a “third Maidan,” or popular revolution, something they expected Putin was keen to see.

AFP contributed reporting.