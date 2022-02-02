Moscow Vows to Retaliate for RT Ban in Germany

Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday said it will take "retaliatory measures" against German media in Russia after RT's German-language channel was banned by a local regulator.

"This step leaves us no choice other than to start implementing retaliatory measures against German media accredited in Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that similar measures will be taken against "internet-intermediaries" that have deleted the channel from their platforms, in an apparent reference to IT giant YouTube.

"The verdict of the German media regulator is an unambiguous sign that Russian concerns were demonstrably ignored," the statement said.