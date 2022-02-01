Russia Sends Written Follow-Up to U.S. Security Demands Response – Washington Post

Russia has delivered written responses to the United States’ letter on Moscow’s sweeping demands for “security guarantees” in eastern Europe, The Washington Post reported Monday, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

Washington and NATO rejected Russia’s demand to block Ukraine from potential membership in the U.S.-led military alliance in their own written response last month.

“We can confirm we received a written follow-up from Russia,” the U.S. official was quoted as saying.

The official deferred to Moscow when asked about its contents, saying “it would be unproductive to negotiate in public, so we’ll leave it up to Russia if they want to discuss their response.”

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday denied that it had responded to the U.S. letter.