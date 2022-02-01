Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Sends Written Follow-Up to U.S. Security Demands Response – Washington Post

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. U.S. Department of State (U.S. Government Works)

Russia has delivered written responses to the United States’ letter on Moscow’s sweeping demands for “security guarantees” in eastern Europe, The Washington Post reported Monday, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

Washington and NATO rejected Russia’s demand to block Ukraine from potential membership in the U.S.-led military alliance in their own written response last month.

We can confirm we received a written follow-up from Russia,” the U.S. official was quoted as saying.

The official deferred to Moscow when asked about its contents, saying “it would be unproductive to negotiate in public, so we’ll leave it up to Russia if they want to discuss their response.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday denied that it had responded to the U.S. letter.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Secretary of State Antony Blinken expects to hear Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “initial reactions” to Washington’s response during Tuesday’s phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

His reaction, his response is the response that matters most to us,” Price said at a press briefing Monday.

Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron last week that he will “carefully study” Western responses and “decide on further actions.” The Russian president accused U.S. and NATO of turning down his demands, which, in addition to blocking Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO, include not deploying attack missiles near Russian borders and moving Western military infrastructure out of Eastern Europe.

Russia’s Embassy in Washington, meanwhile, issued a set of claims responding to a State Department tweet accusing Russia of threatening Ukraine with 100,000 troops on the border.

“[It] is Washington, not Moscow that generates tensions,” it said in a Facebook post early Tuesday.

We are not going to back away and stand at attention, listening to the threats of U.S. sanctions,” the Embassy warned.

