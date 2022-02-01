Russia Says Still Working on Written Follow-Up to U.S. Security Demands Response

Russia is still working on its written responses to the United States’ letter on Moscow’s sweeping demands for “security guarantees” in eastern Europe, Moscow said Tuesday.

The Washington Post had reported Monday, citing an unnamed U.S. official, that Moscow had submitted a written response to Washington after it and NATO rejected Russia’s demand to block Ukraine from potential membership in the U.S.-led military alliance last month.

But Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday denied that it had responded to the U.S. letter.

The Kremlin said that Moscow had delivered “different ideas” to Washington and was still working on its “main answer” to the U.S. letter, resulting in “confusion” surrounding the State Department’s comments. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that the president will decide on his own when to respond to the U.S. letter.

The state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited a senior diplomatic source as saying that the letter was not about the U.S. response to Moscow's security demands, but instead contained questions on NATO members' understanding of the "indivisibility of security" principle. The source said that Russia is still working on its official response to the U.S. and NATO.