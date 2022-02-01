Orban Pledges Cooperation With Putin in Storm of Ukraine Crisis

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Russia's Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Tuesday, pledging cooperation with Moscow for years to come in a trip criticized by his EU allies.

Orban traveled to Moscow despite Hungary's opposition accusing him of betraying national interests in doing so and with fears growing in the West of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

But Orban, who has led NATO-member Hungary since 2010, has had friendly relations with Putin while presiding over deteriorating ties with Brussels.

"This is our 13th meeting. That is a rarity. Practically all those who were my colleagues in the EU are no longer," Orban said, sitting opposite Putin in the Kremlin.

Orban said he has no plans to leave power and that he expected to win an election in April, which is setting up to be his toughest contest since taking office.

"I have high hopes that for many years to come we can work together," he said.

Although he did not mention Ukraine by name, Orban also claimed to be on a "peace mission."

"I would like to assure you that no EU leader wants war or conflict. We are ready for a rational agreement," he said.

Putin thanked Orban for "doing a lot" for the Russian-Hungarian relationship and said the pair will discuss the security situation in Europe.