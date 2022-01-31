What Are Russian State Media Saying About Ukraine? | Jan. 31

Leading Russian television channels ran broad segments on the Ukraine crisis in their Sunday primetime news analysis segments.

While Monday’s newspapers did not heavily feature Ukraine, both television and print media suggested Ukraine was preparing to attack Donbas separatists with U.S. encouragement.

State-run television:

Channel One condemned the NATO and U.S. responses to Russia’s security demands, saying that Russia has already started to adapt its foreign policy to current realities.

“As expected, there was no breakthrough [on the responses to Russia’s security demands]. Our fundamental concerns, such as not expanding the alliance and rolling back its infrastructure to the positions of 1997, and also refusing to deploy strike systems near the borders of Russia, were ignored.”

Channel One anchors pushed for Russian military aid to be sent to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DNR and LNR) so they can defend themselves against Kyiv’s alleged aggression.

“Western countries are pumping weapons into Ukraine and sending foreign instructors (to Ukraine), which is a violation of the UN national security resolution,” an anchor said.

State media denounced U.S. involvement in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, claiming that even Ukraine doesn’t approve of the “hysteria” created by the U.S. over a possible Russian invasion.

A Channel One anchor mocked Ukrainians’ and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s preparations for a Russian invasion before highlighting Zelenskiy’s falling popularity and Ukraine’s lack of readiness to join NATO.

“Western experts recognize that Ukraine is a country wrought with corruption. However, politicians continue to play their games.”

More than half of the Sunday news program “Vesti Nedeli (Weekly News)” was dedicated to Ukraine-related topics. Host Dmitry Kiselyov claimed that the U.S. is pushing Ukraine to invade the Donbas region and accused Kyiv of partaking in the so-called “military frenzy” and arming its citizens.

Kiselyov compared the current tensions to 2008 — the year of the Russia-Georgia war — claiming that NATO provoked a conflict in both cases. The show’s Ukraine coverage concluded with videos of State Duma party leaders stating their support for recognizing the DNR and LNR’s independence and for arming the separatists to defend against an alleged invasion from Kyiv.

“The [Ukrainian] volunteer battalions are training in offensive warfare to conquer Donbas, Crimea and southern regions of Russia like Rostov-on-Don and Kuban. In one word — a frenzy,” Kiselyov said.

Rossia 24 and Rossia 1, as well as pro-Kremlin television host Vladimir Solovyov, highlighted Ukraine’s disagreement with the U.S. on the Russia-Ukraine tensions. When anchors mentioned Covid-19, they talked about hospitalization numbers, not new cases or deaths. Little time was dedicated to the anniversary of the lifting of the blockade of Leningrad.

Solovyov dedicated the entirety of his widely popular YouTube show’s broadcast to Russia-Ukraine tensions. He particularly honed in on the disagreement between Biden and Zelenskiy about the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In his Sunday television program “Sunday Evening with Vladimir Solovyov” on Rossia 24, the anchor dedicated most of the discussion to belittling Ukraine’s military strength. However, he also stressed that Russia is “highly unlikely” to launch a war with Ukraine.

“The most terrible scenario that you can imagine in your life, and the one that the Anglo-Saxons dream of, is a war between brotherly people,” Solovyov said.

News agency and newspaper headlines:

Izvestia: “The Head of the LNR Discusses the CIA’s Program to Prepare Guerilla Fighters and Saboteurs in Ukraine”

Lenta.ru also focused on an alleged Ukrainian program to send CIA-trained fighters into the Donbas region, while the state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited LNR officials as saying that Ukraine is preparing an information warfare campaign against Russia.

RIA Novosti: “All State Duma Factions Support DPR and LPR, Zyuganov Says.” Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov claimed that all other parties in the Duma support recognizing the DNR and LNR as independent states, and that the politicians are ready to supply weapons to the Donbas separatists.

RIA Novosti: “The Kremlin Accuses the American Media of Spreading Fake News About Ukraine”

RIA Novosti: “Only the United States Is Worried About Russia's ‘Invasion’ of Ukraine, Diplomat Polyansky Says”

Komsomolskaya Pravda: “NATO and EU Members Fail to Agree on the Question of Helping Ukraine”

KP: “The defense departments of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics continue to gather information indicating that Ukrainian armed forces are gearing up for offensive operations. However, many units of the Ukrainian army are not ready for war.”

RT: "’Under these conditions, Russia should provide the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics with the necessary assistance in the form of supplying certain types of weapons to increase their defense capability’,” the LNR’s head is quoted as saying.