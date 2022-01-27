Russia-Ukraine Standoff – Daily Briefing | Jan. 27

High-stakes talks between Russia and the West have so far failed to de-escalate a tense standoff between the sides, with the United States warning of a serious risk of a Russian offensive against Ukraine.

In addition to demanding a ban on Ukraine’s future membership to NATO, Russia wants the Western alliance to pull back its forces to where they were in 1997, before eastern European members joined. Moscow has amassed some 100,000 troops close to the border with Ukraine and in annexed Crimea, and its announcement of surprise military exercises with neighboring Belarus has fueled tensions further.

NATO and the U.S. have called Russia’s demands “non-starters,” instead offering to open a dialogue with Russia on a host of lesser issues such as missile deployment and military exercises. Moscow said this was unacceptable and awaited written responses from the U.S on each of its demands. The U.S. and NATO delivered their confidential written responses on Wednesday.

Jan. 27: What you need to know today

The U.S. and NATO delivered their written responses to Moscow on Wednesday, the not-yet-public proposals rejecting Russia’s demand to permanently bar Ukraine from NATO but outlining areas where they could increase cooperation with Moscow.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said "there was no positive response to the main question” of Russia's demands but “there is a response which gives hope for the start of a serious conversation on secondary questions.” Lavrov said he will speak with Blinken in the “coming days.”

“One can’t say that our ideas and concerns were taken into account,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the responses, but added: "Let's not rush to conclusions, it takes time to analyze.”

Russian Senator Vladimir Dzhabarov said the U.S. response cannot satisfy Russia and cannot be accepted, and that “frankly, they are heading towards a direct confrontation.”

Eastern Ukrainian separatist leader Denis Pushilin urged Russia to send next-generation weapons to fight drones and replace Soviet-era machine guns.

Putin accepted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s invitation to visit Turkey to discuss the Ukrainian crisis as soon as their schedules and the epidemiological situation allowed.

Russian forces will leave Belarus once the joint-exercises between the neighboring countries occurring north of Ukraine are concluded next month. “At the end of the inspection, military units and sub-units of the Russian Federation's Armed Forces will leave the territory of the Republic of Belarus,” the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

AFP contributed reporting.